STZ: Constellation Brands Inc
132.87 USD 0.09 (0.07%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
STZ fiyatı bugün -0.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 131.82 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 134.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
Constellation Brands Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
131.82 134.15
Yıllık aralık
131.82 258.63
- Önceki kapanış
- 132.96
- Açılış
- 133.68
- Satış
- 132.87
- Alış
- 133.17
- Düşük
- 131.82
- Yüksek
- 134.15
- Hacim
- 5.892 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.07%
- Aylık değişim
- -11.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -27.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- -48.63%
21 Eylül, Pazar