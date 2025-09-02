Currencies / STZ
STZ: Constellation Brands Inc
134.60 USD 0.82 (0.61%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STZ exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 133.84 and at a high of 135.71.
Follow Constellation Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
133.84 135.71
Year Range
133.84 258.63
- Previous Close
- 135.42
- Open
- 135.53
- Bid
- 134.60
- Ask
- 134.90
- Low
- 133.84
- High
- 135.71
- Volume
- 4.655 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -10.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.88%
- Year Change
- -47.96%
