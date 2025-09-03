통화 / STZ
STZ: Constellation Brands Inc
132.87 USD 0.09 (0.07%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STZ 환율이 오늘 -0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 131.82이고 고가는 134.15이었습니다.
Constellation Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
131.82 134.15
년간 변동
131.82 258.63
- 이전 종가
- 132.96
- 시가
- 133.68
- Bid
- 132.87
- Ask
- 133.17
- 저가
- 131.82
- 고가
- 134.15
- 볼륨
- 5.892 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.07%
- 월 변동
- -11.39%
- 6개월 변동
- -27.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -48.63%
20 9월, 토요일