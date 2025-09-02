货币 / STZ
STZ: Constellation Brands Inc
133.05 USD 1.55 (1.15%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STZ汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点132.82和高点135.99进行交易。
关注Constellation Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
132.82 135.99
年范围
132.82 258.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 134.60
- 开盘价
- 135.25
- 卖价
- 133.05
- 买价
- 133.35
- 最低价
- 132.82
- 最高价
- 135.99
- 交易量
- 6.069 K
- 日变化
- -1.15%
- 月变化
- -11.27%
- 6个月变化
- -27.73%
- 年变化
- -48.56%
