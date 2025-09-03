Valute / STZ
STZ: Constellation Brands Inc
132.87 USD 0.09 (0.07%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.82 e ad un massimo di 134.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Constellation Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
131.82 134.15
Intervallo Annuale
131.82 258.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 132.96
- Apertura
- 133.68
- Bid
- 132.87
- Ask
- 133.17
- Minimo
- 131.82
- Massimo
- 134.15
- Volume
- 5.892 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.63%
21 settembre, domenica