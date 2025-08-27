クォートセクション
通貨 / RACE
RACE: Ferrari N.V

483.90 USD 14.37 (3.06%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RACEの今日の為替レートは、3.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり475.60の安値と485.09の高値で取引されました。

Ferrari N.Vダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
475.60 485.09
1年のレンジ
391.54 519.09
以前の終値
469.53
始値
476.30
買値
483.90
買値
484.20
安値
475.60
高値
485.09
出来高
807
1日の変化
3.06%
1ヶ月の変化
0.21%
6ヶ月の変化
11.75%
1年の変化
3.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K