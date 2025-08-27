通貨 / RACE
RACE: Ferrari N.V
483.90 USD 14.37 (3.06%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RACEの今日の為替レートは、3.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり475.60の安値と485.09の高値で取引されました。
Ferrari N.Vダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RACE News
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.83%
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 1.29%
- ベレンベルグ、フェラーリに「買い」評価、高級車市場の成長見込み€484目標価格
- Ferrari gets “buy” rating, €484 target as Berenberg sees luxury growth ahead
- ベレンベルグ、フェラーリ株を「買い」で新規カバレッジ開始、強力なブランド力を評価
- Berenberg initiates Ferrari stock with Buy rating, cites strong brand power
- Banks, insurers drag European shares lower on caution ahead of Fed decision
- VC vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- RBCが打撃を受けた高級品セクターの最新四半期決算を分析
- RBC looks at the set-up for a bruised luxury sector’s latest quarterly earnings
- Lockheed Martin Counters Boeing's F-47 Victory With Cost-Effective F-35 Upgrade Using Sixth-Gen Technology - BAE Systems (OTC:BAESY), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Can the SF90 Replacement Rev Ferrari Stock?
- Ferrari evokes spirit of 1980s with new 849 Testarossa hybrid
- Ferrari chair John Elkann to do a year of community service to settle tax fraud case
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.22%
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 1.66%
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Ferrari to “buy,” lifts target to €520 on F80 supercar boos
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Ferrari stock to Buy on upcoming F80 supercar
- VC or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Ferrari stock added to Morgan Stanley’s ’MAPS Global Equity’ list
- Ferrari Stock: Temporary Slowdown Tests Short-Term Investors (NYSE:RACE)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ferrari and Stellantis
1日のレンジ
475.60 485.09
1年のレンジ
391.54 519.09
- 以前の終値
- 469.53
- 始値
- 476.30
- 買値
- 483.90
- 買値
- 484.20
- 安値
- 475.60
- 高値
- 485.09
- 出来高
- 807
- 1日の変化
- 3.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.75%
- 1年の変化
- 3.87%
