RACE: Ferrari N.V
481.11 USD 2.18 (0.46%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RACE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 480.60 and at a high of 488.71.
Follow Ferrari N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RACE on the Community Forum
Daily Range
480.60 488.71
Year Range
391.54 519.09
- Previous Close
- 478.93
- Open
- 488.39
- Bid
- 481.11
- Ask
- 481.41
- Low
- 480.60
- High
- 488.71
- Volume
- 330
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.11%
- Year Change
- 3.27%
