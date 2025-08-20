QuotesSections
Currencies / RACE
RACE: Ferrari N.V

481.11 USD 2.18 (0.46%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RACE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 480.60 and at a high of 488.71.

Follow Ferrari N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
480.60 488.71
Year Range
391.54 519.09
Previous Close
478.93
Open
488.39
Bid
481.11
Ask
481.41
Low
480.60
High
488.71
Volume
330
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
-0.37%
6 Months Change
11.11%
Year Change
3.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%