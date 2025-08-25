货币 / RACE
RACE: Ferrari N.V
480.17 USD 1.24 (0.26%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RACE汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点480.14和高点488.71进行交易。
关注Ferrari N.V动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RACE新闻
- Ferrari gets “buy” rating, €484 target as Berenberg sees luxury growth ahead
- 贝伦贝格以买入评级开启对法拉利股票的覆盖，强调其强大品牌力量
- Banks, insurers drag European shares lower on caution ahead of Fed decision
- VC vs. RACE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- RBC分析奢侈品板块季度财报前景
- Lockheed Martin Counters Boeing's F-47 Victory With Cost-Effective F-35 Upgrade Using Sixth-Gen Technology - BAE Systems (OTC:BAESY), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Can the SF90 Replacement Rev Ferrari Stock?
- Ferrari evokes spirit of 1980s with new 849 Testarossa hybrid
- Ferrari chair John Elkann to do a year of community service to settle tax fraud case
- Italy stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 up 0.22%
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Italy stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com Italy 40 down 1.66%
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Ferrari to “buy,” lifts target to €520 on F80 supercar boos
- VC or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Ferrari stock added to Morgan Stanley’s ’MAPS Global Equity’ list
- Ferrari Stock: Temporary Slowdown Tests Short-Term Investors (NYSE:RACE)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ferrari and Stellantis
- Is Ferrari Stock a Smarter Investment Than Stellantis Now?
- Is This Supercharged Auto Stock a Better Buy Than Tesla Over the Next 5 Years?
- This China EV Name Blows Away Tesla Stock. Here's Why.
日范围
480.14 488.71
年范围
391.54 519.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 478.93
- 开盘价
- 488.39
- 卖价
- 480.17
- 买价
- 480.47
- 最低价
- 480.14
- 最高价
- 488.71
- 交易量
- 577
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- -0.57%
- 6个月变化
- 10.89%
- 年变化
- 3.07%
