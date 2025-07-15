通貨 / PSI
PSI: Invesco Semiconductors ETF
71.08 USD 2.66 (3.89%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSIの今日の為替レートは、3.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり70.07の安値と71.35の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Semiconductors ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
70.07 71.35
1年のレンジ
37.64 71.35
- 以前の終値
- 68.42
- 始値
- 70.11
- 買値
- 71.08
- 買値
- 71.38
- 安値
- 70.07
- 高値
- 71.35
- 出来高
- 127
- 1日の変化
- 3.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 51.30%
- 1年の変化
- 24.16%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K