PSI: Invesco Semiconductors ETF
70.48 USD 0.60 (0.84%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PSI a changé de -0.84% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 69.74 et à un maximum de 70.80.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco Semiconductors ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSI Nouvelles
Range quotidien
69.74 70.80
Range Annuel
37.64 71.35
- Clôture Précédente
- 71.08
- Ouverture
- 70.80
- Bid
- 70.48
- Ask
- 70.78
- Plus Bas
- 69.74
- Plus Haut
- 70.80
- Volume
- 212
- Changement quotidien
- -0.84%
- Changement Mensuel
- 15.64%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 50.02%
- Changement Annuel
- 23.11%
20 septembre, samedi