Currencies / PSI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSI: Invesco Semiconductors ETF
68.36 USD 0.53 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSI exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.73 and at a high of 68.44.
Follow Invesco Semiconductors ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSI News
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.58%
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Asia stocks climb: Japan, Australia hit record highs; RBA decision ahead
- Asia stocks tentative ahead of China tariff deadline; Australia hits record high
- Earnings call transcript: Pason Systems Q2 2025 results show resilience amid industry slowdown
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Is Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Semiconductor Industry Updates: Hyperscalers Go Vertical And Policy Clouds Linger
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Asia stocks: Japan gains as BOJ holds rates; China slips on weak PMIs
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Portugal stocks lower at close of trade; PSI down 0.44%
- Asia stocks dither as US tariff deadline nears; Nikkei falls ahead of BOJ decision
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI)?
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.53%
Daily Range
67.73 68.44
Year Range
37.64 68.44
- Previous Close
- 67.83
- Open
- 68.20
- Bid
- 68.36
- Ask
- 68.66
- Low
- 67.73
- High
- 68.44
- Volume
- 66
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 12.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.51%
- Year Change
- 19.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev