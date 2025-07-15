Valute / PSI
PSI: Invesco Semiconductors ETF
70.48 USD 0.60 (0.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSI ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.74 e ad un massimo di 70.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Semiconductors ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.74 70.80
Intervallo Annuale
37.64 71.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.08
- Apertura
- 70.80
- Bid
- 70.48
- Ask
- 70.78
- Minimo
- 69.74
- Massimo
- 70.80
- Volume
- 212
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.11%
21 settembre, domenica