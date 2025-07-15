货币 / PSI
PSI: Invesco Semiconductors ETF
68.42 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSI汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点67.53和高点68.85进行交易。
关注Invesco Semiconductors ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PSI新闻
日范围
67.53 68.85
年范围
37.64 68.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.36
- 开盘价
- 67.98
- 卖价
- 68.42
- 买价
- 68.72
- 最低价
- 67.53
- 最高价
- 68.85
- 交易量
- 112
- 日变化
- 0.09%
- 月变化
- 12.26%
- 6个月变化
- 45.64%
- 年变化
- 19.51%
