PEJ: Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
PEJの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.05の安値と58.43の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEJ News
よくあるご質問
PEJ株の現在の価格は？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの株価は本日58.17です。58.05 - 58.43内で取引され、前日の終値は58.56、取引量は65に達しました。PEJのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの現在の価格は58.17です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は17.37%やUSDにも注目します。PEJの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
PEJ株を買う方法は？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの株は現在58.17で購入可能です。注文は通常58.17または58.47付近で行われ、65や-0.44%が市場の動きを示します。PEJの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
PEJ株に投資する方法は？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅41.09 - 62.66と現在の58.17を考慮します。注文は多くの場合58.17や58.47で行われる前に、-3.40%や20.46%と比較されます。PEJの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの株の最高値は？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの過去1年の最高値は62.66でした。41.09 - 62.66内で株価は大きく変動し、58.56と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFの株の最低値は？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF(PEJ)の年間最安値は41.09でした。現在の58.17や41.09 - 62.66と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。PEJの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
PEJの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、58.56、17.37%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 58.56
- 始値
- 58.43
- 買値
- 58.17
- 買値
- 58.47
- 安値
- 58.05
- 高値
- 58.43
- 出来高
- 65
- 1日の変化
- -0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.46%
- 1年の変化
- 17.37%
