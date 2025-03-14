PEJ: Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
今日PEJ汇率已更改-0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点58.05和高点58.43进行交易。
关注Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PEJ新闻
常见问题解答
PEJ股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票今天的定价为58.17。它在58.05 - 58.43范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为58.56，交易量达到65。PEJ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF目前的价值为58.17。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.37%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PEJ走势。
如何购买PEJ股票？
您可以以58.17的当前价格购买Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票。订单通常设置在58.17或58.47附近，而65和-0.44%显示市场活动。立即关注PEJ的实时图表更新。
如何投资PEJ股票？
投资Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF需要考虑年度范围41.09 - 62.66和当前价格58.17。许多人在以58.17或58.47下订单之前，会比较-3.40%和。实时查看PEJ价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF的最高价格是62.66。在41.09 - 62.66内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF的绩效。
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF（PEJ）的最低价格为41.09。将其与当前的58.17和41.09 - 62.66进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PEJ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PEJ股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、58.56和17.37%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.56
- 开盘价
- 58.43
- 卖价
- 58.17
- 买价
- 58.47
- 最低价
- 58.05
- 最高价
- 58.43
- 交易量
- 65
- 日变化
- -0.67%
- 月变化
- -3.40%
- 6个月变化
- 20.46%
- 年变化
- 17.37%
