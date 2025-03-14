报价部分
货币 / PEJ
回到股票

PEJ: Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

58.17 USD 0.39 (0.67%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PEJ汇率已更改-0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点58.05和高点58.43进行交易。

关注Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEJ新闻

常见问题解答

PEJ股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票今天的定价为58.17。它在58.05 - 58.43范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为58.56，交易量达到65。PEJ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF目前的价值为58.17。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.37%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PEJ走势。

如何购买PEJ股票？

您可以以58.17的当前价格购买Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票。订单通常设置在58.17或58.47附近，而65和-0.44%显示市场活动。立即关注PEJ的实时图表更新。

如何投资PEJ股票？

投资Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF需要考虑年度范围41.09 - 62.66和当前价格58.17。许多人在以58.17或58.47下订单之前，会比较-3.40%和。实时查看PEJ价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF的最高价格是62.66。在41.09 - 62.66内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF的绩效。

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF（PEJ）的最低价格为41.09。将其与当前的58.17和41.09 - 62.66进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PEJ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PEJ股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、58.56和17.37%中可见。

日范围
58.05 58.43
年范围
41.09 62.66
前一天收盘价
58.56
开盘价
58.43
卖价
58.17
买价
58.47
最低价
58.05
最高价
58.43
交易量
65
日变化
-0.67%
月变化
-3.40%
6个月变化
20.46%
年变化
17.37%
09 十月, 星期四
12:30
USD
美联储主席Powell讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:35
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
12:45
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
16:00
USD
WASDE报告
实际值
预测值
前值
16:45
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
4.734%
预测值
前值
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed理事Bowman讲话
实际值
预测值
前值