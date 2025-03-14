- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PEJ: Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
PEJ exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.07 and at a high of 58.43.
Follow Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PEJ News
- Is Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)?
- Is Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- PEZ: Momentum Factor Not Enough For Volatile Consumer Cyclical Stocks (NASDAQ:PEZ)
- Royal Caribbean Climbs To Record High On New Price Targets; Analysts Like This About The Stock
- Default Risk Rises For Most U.S. Sectors At May-End As Market Volatility Eases
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- Reel Relief: Escaping Economic Angst At The Movies
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Income Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Real Estate Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Intermediate Term Municipal Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Rochester® AMT-Free New York Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Rochester® AMT-Free New York Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Quality Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PEJ stock price today?
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock is priced at 58.14 today. It trades within 58.07 - 58.43, yesterday's close was 58.56, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of PEJ shows these updates.
Does Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF is currently valued at 58.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.31% and USD. View the chart live to track PEJ movements.
How to buy PEJ stock?
You can buy Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF shares at the current price of 58.14. Orders are usually placed near 58.14 or 58.44, while 33 and -0.50% show market activity. Follow PEJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEJ stock?
Investing in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.09 - 62.66 and current price 58.14. Many compare -3.45% and 20.40% before placing orders at 58.14 or 58.44. Explore the PEJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the past year was 62.66. Within 41.09 - 62.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) over the year was 41.09. Comparing it with the current 58.14 and 41.09 - 62.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEJ stock split?
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.56, and 17.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.56
- Open
- 58.43
- Bid
- 58.14
- Ask
- 58.44
- Low
- 58.07
- High
- 58.43
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- -3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.40%
- Year Change
- 17.31%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.734%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.651%