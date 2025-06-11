クォートセクション
通貨 / KBWR
KBWR: Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

59.30 USD 1.38 (2.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KBWRの今日の為替レートは、2.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.30の安値と59.30の高値で取引されました。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

KBWR株の現在の価格は？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株価は本日59.30です。59.30 - 59.30内で取引され、前日の終値は57.92、取引量は1に達しました。KBWRのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの現在の価格は59.30です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は1.52%やUSDにも注目します。KBWRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

KBWR株を買う方法は？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株は現在59.30で購入可能です。注文は通常59.30または59.60付近で行われ、1や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。KBWRの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

KBWR株に投資する方法は？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅46.85 - 69.74と現在の59.30を考慮します。注文は多くの場合59.30や59.60で行われる前に、-1.67%や10.14%と比較されます。KBWRの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株の最高値は？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの過去1年の最高値は69.74でした。46.85 - 69.74内で株価は大きく変動し、57.92と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株の最低値は？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF(KBWR)の年間最安値は46.85でした。現在の59.30や46.85 - 69.74と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。KBWRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

KBWRの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、57.92、1.52%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
59.30 59.30
1年のレンジ
46.85 69.74
以前の終値
57.92
始値
59.30
買値
59.30
買値
59.60
安値
59.30
高値
59.30
出来高
1
1日の変化
2.38%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.67%
6ヶ月の変化
10.14%
1年の変化
1.52%
