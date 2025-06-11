- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KBWR: Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
KBWRの今日の為替レートは、2.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.30の安値と59.30の高値で取引されました。
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KBWR News
- Deal mania is back on Wall Street. Here’s what it means for JPMorgan — and for banking-sector earnings.
- Are AI Stocks As Solid As You Think They Are?
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Investors are turning to this neglected part of the stock market. And it’s still cheap.
- Community Bank Earnings Stand Up To Tariffs For Now
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- U.S. Banks Maintain Favorable Earnings While Confronting Economic Uncertainty
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- Here’s why this is a golden age for banks — but some of their stocks may be too high
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Markets Weekly Outlook - June U.S. NFP, Global PMIs And German Employment
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- KBWR: High LTD Ratios, Weak Fundamentals Are Reasons To Avoid Small Regional Banks
- KRE: Fiscal Troubles Overshadow Macro Tailwinds For Regional Banks (NYSEARCA:KRE)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Even As Margins Expand, Tariffs Challenge U.S. Community Banks' Earnings Growth
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
よくあるご質問
KBWR株の現在の価格は？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株価は本日59.30です。59.30 - 59.30内で取引され、前日の終値は57.92、取引量は1に達しました。KBWRのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの現在の価格は59.30です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は1.52%やUSDにも注目します。KBWRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
KBWR株を買う方法は？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株は現在59.30で購入可能です。注文は通常59.30または59.60付近で行われ、1や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。KBWRの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
KBWR株に投資する方法は？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅46.85 - 69.74と現在の59.30を考慮します。注文は多くの場合59.30や59.60で行われる前に、-1.67%や10.14%と比較されます。KBWRの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株の最高値は？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの過去1年の最高値は69.74でした。46.85 - 69.74内で株価は大きく変動し、57.92と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFの株の最低値は？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF(KBWR)の年間最安値は46.85でした。現在の59.30や46.85 - 69.74と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。KBWRの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
KBWRの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、57.92、1.52%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 57.92
- 始値
- 59.30
- 買値
- 59.30
- 買値
- 59.60
- 安値
- 59.30
- 高値
- 59.30
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- 2.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.14%
- 1年の変化
- 1.52%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前