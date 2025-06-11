报价部分
KBWR: Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

57.92 USD 2.66 (4.39%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日KBWR汇率已更改-4.39%。当日，交易品种以低点57.92和高点61.31进行交易。

关注Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

KBWR新闻

常见问题解答

KBWR股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF股票今天的定价为57.92。它在57.92 - 61.31范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为60.58，交易量达到10。KBWR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF目前的价值为57.92。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.84%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪KBWR走势。

如何购买KBWR股票？

您可以以57.92的当前价格购买Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF股票。订单通常设置在57.92或58.22附近，而10和-5.44%显示市场活动。立即关注KBWR的实时图表更新。

如何投资KBWR股票？

投资Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF需要考虑年度范围46.85 - 69.74和当前价格57.92。许多人在以57.92或58.22下订单之前，会比较-3.96%和。实时查看KBWR价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF的最高价格是69.74。在46.85 - 69.74内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF的绩效。

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF（KBWR）的最低价格为46.85。将其与当前的57.92和46.85 - 69.74进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看KBWR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

KBWR股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、60.58和-0.84%中可见。

日范围
57.92 61.31
年范围
46.85 69.74
前一天收盘价
60.58
开盘价
61.25
卖价
57.92
买价
58.22
最低价
57.92
最高价
61.31
交易量
10
日变化
-4.39%
月变化
-3.96%
6个月变化
7.58%
年变化
-0.84%
