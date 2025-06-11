- Overview
KBWR: Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
KBWR exchange rate has changed by -4.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.92 and at a high of 61.31.
Follow Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KBWR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KBWR stock price today?
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock is priced at 57.92 today. It trades within 57.92 - 61.31, yesterday's close was 60.58, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of KBWR shows these updates.
Does Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF is currently valued at 57.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.84% and USD. View the chart live to track KBWR movements.
How to buy KBWR stock?
You can buy Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF shares at the current price of 57.92. Orders are usually placed near 57.92 or 58.22, while 10 and -5.44% show market activity. Follow KBWR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KBWR stock?
Investing in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.85 - 69.74 and current price 57.92. Many compare -3.96% and 7.58% before placing orders at 57.92 or 58.22. Explore the KBWR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the past year was 69.74. Within 46.85 - 69.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) over the year was 46.85. Comparing it with the current 57.92 and 46.85 - 69.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBWR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBWR stock split?
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.58, and -0.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.58
- Open
- 61.25
- Bid
- 57.92
- Ask
- 58.22
- Low
- 57.92
- High
- 61.31
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -4.39%
- Month Change
- -3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.58%
- Year Change
- -0.84%
