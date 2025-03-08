通貨 / HYLN
HYLN: Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A
1.98 USD 0.21 (11.86%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HYLNの今日の為替レートは、11.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.79の安値と2.00の高値で取引されました。
Hyliion Holdings Corp Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HYLN News
- ハイリオン、ダレル・プレブルを業務担当副社長に任命
- Hyliion appoints Darrell Preble as VP of operations
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Hyliion at Gateway Conference: Disrupting Energy with Distributed Power
- Hyliion: The Recent Rebound Seems Unwarranted (NYSE:HYLN)
- Earnings call transcript: Hyliion Holdings misses Q2 2025 revenue forecast
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Hyliion Q2 2025 slides: commercialization delayed to 2026, revenue guidance lowered
- Hyliion Holdings earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- SES AI: Higher Revenues Expected & Greater Commercialization Efforts Into 2026
- Hyliion’s KARNO generator qualifies for 30% tax credit under new act
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- Hyliion signs LOI with MMR Power Solutions for KARNO modules
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- Hyliion stock soars on US Air Force selection
- Hyliion selected for Air Force fuel resilience project
- Hyliion stock hits 52-week low at $1.16 amid market challenges
- Hyliion, Alkhorayef ink MOU for Saudi energy project
- AbbVie, Nvidia, and Exelixis Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Tesla, UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Tesla Rallies as U.S. Tariff Pause Ignites Comeback Across EV Sector
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- Hyliion: Aggressive KARNO Commercialization Timeline Amid Competitive Pressures (HYLN)
1日のレンジ
1.79 2.00
1年のレンジ
1.11 4.10
- 以前の終値
- 1.77
- 始値
- 1.79
- 買値
- 1.98
- 買値
- 2.28
- 安値
- 1.79
- 高値
- 2.00
- 出来高
- 1.364 K
- 1日の変化
- 11.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.48%
- 1年の変化
- -19.18%
