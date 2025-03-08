Währungen / HYLN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
HYLN: Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A
1.95 USD 0.03 (1.52%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HYLN hat sich für heute um -1.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYLN News
- Hyliion beruft Darrell Preble zum Vice President of Operations
- Hyliion appoints Darrell Preble as VP of operations
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Hyliion at Gateway Conference: Disrupting Energy with Distributed Power
- Hyliion: The Recent Rebound Seems Unwarranted (NYSE:HYLN)
- Earnings call transcript: Hyliion Holdings misses Q2 2025 revenue forecast
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Hyliion Q2 2025 slides: commercialization delayed to 2026, revenue guidance lowered
- Hyliion Holdings earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- SES AI: Higher Revenues Expected & Greater Commercialization Efforts Into 2026
- Hyliion’s KARNO generator qualifies for 30% tax credit under new act
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- Hyliion signs LOI with MMR Power Solutions for KARNO modules
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- Hyliion stock soars on US Air Force selection
- Hyliion selected for Air Force fuel resilience project
- Hyliion stock hits 52-week low at $1.16 amid market challenges
- Hyliion, Alkhorayef ink MOU for Saudi energy project
- AbbVie, Nvidia, and Exelixis Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Tesla, UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Tesla Rallies as U.S. Tariff Pause Ignites Comeback Across EV Sector
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- Hyliion: Aggressive KARNO Commercialization Timeline Amid Competitive Pressures (HYLN)
Tagesspanne
1.93 2.03
Jahresspanne
1.11 4.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.98
- Eröffnung
- 2.00
- Bid
- 1.95
- Ask
- 2.25
- Tief
- 1.93
- Hoch
- 2.03
- Volumen
- 181
- Tagesänderung
- -1.52%
- Monatsänderung
- 19.63%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.30%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K