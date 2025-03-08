KurseKategorien
Währungen / HYLN
Zurück zum Aktien

HYLN: Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A

1.95 USD 0.03 (1.52%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HYLN hat sich für heute um -1.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.03 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HYLN News

Tagesspanne
1.93 2.03
Jahresspanne
1.11 4.10
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.98
Eröffnung
2.00
Bid
1.95
Ask
2.25
Tief
1.93
Hoch
2.03
Volumen
181
Tagesänderung
-1.52%
Monatsänderung
19.63%
6-Monatsänderung
41.30%
Jahresänderung
-20.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K