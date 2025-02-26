Currencies / HYLN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HYLN: Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A
1.83 USD 0.08 (4.57%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HYLN exchange rate has changed by 4.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.74 and at a high of 1.84.
Follow Hyliion Holdings Corp Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYLN News
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Hyliion at Gateway Conference: Disrupting Energy with Distributed Power
- Hyliion: The Recent Rebound Seems Unwarranted (NYSE:HYLN)
- Earnings call transcript: Hyliion Holdings misses Q2 2025 revenue forecast
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Hyliion Q2 2025 slides: commercialization delayed to 2026, revenue guidance lowered
- Hyliion Holdings earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- SES AI: Higher Revenues Expected & Greater Commercialization Efforts Into 2026
- Hyliion’s KARNO generator qualifies for 30% tax credit under new act
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- Hyliion signs LOI with MMR Power Solutions for KARNO modules
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- Hyliion stock soars on US Air Force selection
- Hyliion selected for Air Force fuel resilience project
- Hyliion stock hits 52-week low at $1.16 amid market challenges
- Hyliion, Alkhorayef ink MOU for Saudi energy project
- AbbVie, Nvidia, and Exelixis Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Tesla, UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Tesla Rallies as U.S. Tariff Pause Ignites Comeback Across EV Sector
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- Hyliion: Aggressive KARNO Commercialization Timeline Amid Competitive Pressures (HYLN)
- EV Company News For The Month Of February 2025
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HYLN)
Daily Range
1.74 1.84
Year Range
1.11 4.10
- Previous Close
- 1.75
- Open
- 1.79
- Bid
- 1.83
- Ask
- 2.13
- Low
- 1.74
- High
- 1.84
- Volume
- 1.207 K
- Daily Change
- 4.57%
- Month Change
- 12.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.61%
- Year Change
- -25.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%