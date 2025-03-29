通貨 / HBNC
HBNC: Horizon Bancorp Inc
16.84 USD 0.71 (4.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HBNCの今日の為替レートは、4.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.17の安値と16.85の高値で取引されました。
Horizon Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
16.17 16.85
1年のレンジ
12.70 19.18
- 以前の終値
- 16.13
- 始値
- 16.21
- 買値
- 16.84
- 買値
- 17.14
- 安値
- 16.17
- 高値
- 16.85
- 出来高
- 913
- 1日の変化
- 4.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.79%
- 1年の変化
- 8.51%
