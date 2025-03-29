クォートセクション
通貨 / HBNC
HBNC: Horizon Bancorp Inc

16.84 USD 0.71 (4.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HBNCの今日の為替レートは、4.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.17の安値と16.85の高値で取引されました。

Horizon Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.17 16.85
1年のレンジ
12.70 19.18
以前の終値
16.13
始値
16.21
買値
16.84
買値
17.14
安値
16.17
高値
16.85
出来高
913
1日の変化
4.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.12%
6ヶ月の変化
12.79%
1年の変化
8.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K