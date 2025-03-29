시세섹션
통화 / HBNC
주식로 돌아가기

HBNC: Horizon Bancorp Inc

16.50 USD 0.34 (2.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

HBNC 환율이 오늘 -2.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.45이고 고가는 16.84이었습니다.

Horizon Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HBNC News

일일 변동 비율
16.45 16.84
년간 변동
12.70 19.18
이전 종가
16.84
시가
16.84
Bid
16.50
Ask
16.80
저가
16.45
고가
16.84
볼륨
792
일일 변동
-2.02%
월 변동
-2.14%
6개월 변동
10.52%
년간 변동율
6.31%
20 9월, 토요일