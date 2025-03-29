통화 / HBNC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HBNC: Horizon Bancorp Inc
16.50 USD 0.34 (2.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HBNC 환율이 오늘 -2.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.45이고 고가는 16.84이었습니다.
Horizon Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBNC News
- 호라이즌 뱅코프, 주당 0.16달러 배당 발표 (10월 지급)
- Horizon Bancorp announces $0.16 dividend per share payable in October
- Horizon Bancorp completes balance sheet restructuring ahead of plan
- Stephens raises Horizon Bancorp stock price target to $22 on balance sheet moves
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Horizon Bancorp stock rating upgraded by KBW on strategic actions
- Horizon Bancorp closes $103.5 million common stock offering
- Horizon Bancorp prices $90 million common stock offering at $14.50 per share
- Horizon Bancorp launches public offering of common stock
- Horizon Bank appoints John Hatfield as SVP, director of marketing
- Horizon Bancorp stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at KBW
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBNC)
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Horizon Bancorp earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Horizon Bancorp Q2 2025 presentation: NIM expansion continues amid strong commercial growth
- Horizon Bancorp Stock: Earnings Catalysts Include Rate Cuts; Buy (NASDAQ:HBNC)
- Horizon Bancorp approves $0.16 per share dividend
- Horizon Bancorp Stock Appears Undervalued With A Positive Earnings Outlook (HBNC)
일일 변동 비율
16.45 16.84
년간 변동
12.70 19.18
- 이전 종가
- 16.84
- 시가
- 16.84
- Bid
- 16.50
- Ask
- 16.80
- 저가
- 16.45
- 고가
- 16.84
- 볼륨
- 792
- 일일 변동
- -2.02%
- 월 변동
- -2.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.31%
20 9월, 토요일