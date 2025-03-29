货币 / HBNC
HBNC: Horizon Bancorp Inc
16.20 USD 0.07 (0.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HBNC汇率已更改0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点16.14和高点16.37进行交易。
关注Horizon Bancorp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBNC新闻
- Horizon Bancorp completes balance sheet restructuring ahead of plan
- Stephens raises Horizon Bancorp stock price target to $22 on balance sheet moves
- Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Cemex (NYSE:CX), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Horizon Bancorp stock rating upgraded by KBW on strategic actions
- Horizon Bancorp closes $103.5 million common stock offering
- Horizon Bancorp prices $90 million common stock offering at $14.50 per share
- Horizon Bancorp launches public offering of common stock
- Horizon Bank appoints John Hatfield as SVP, director of marketing
- Horizon Bancorp stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at KBW
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HBNC)
- Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Horizon Bancorp Q2 2025 presentation: NIM expansion continues amid strong commercial growth
- Horizon Bancorp earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Horizon Bancorp Stock: Earnings Catalysts Include Rate Cuts; Buy (NASDAQ:HBNC)
- Horizon Bancorp approves $0.16 per share dividend
- Horizon Bancorp Stock Appears Undervalued With A Positive Earnings Outlook (HBNC)
日范围
16.14 16.37
年范围
12.70 19.18
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.13
- 开盘价
- 16.14
- 卖价
- 16.20
- 买价
- 16.50
- 最低价
- 16.14
- 最高价
- 16.37
- 交易量
- 189
- 日变化
- 0.43%
- 月变化
- -3.91%
- 6个月变化
- 8.51%
- 年变化
- 4.38%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值