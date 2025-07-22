クォートセクション
通貨 / GPC
GPC: Genuine Parts Company

137.93 USD 1.32 (0.95%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GPCの今日の為替レートは、-0.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり137.57の安値と139.60の高値で取引されました。

Genuine Parts Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
137.57 139.60
1年のレンジ
104.01 144.23
以前の終値
139.25
始値
138.23
買値
137.93
買値
138.23
安値
137.57
高値
139.60
出来高
1.628 K
1日の変化
-0.95%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.43%
6ヶ月の変化
19.06%
1年の変化
-1.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K