货币 / GPC
GPC: Genuine Parts Company
139.62 USD 0.57 (0.41%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GPC汇率已更改0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点138.91和高点140.65进行交易。
关注Genuine Parts Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
138.91 140.65
年范围
104.01 144.23
- 前一天收盘价
- 139.05
- 开盘价
- 139.67
- 卖价
- 139.62
- 买价
- 139.92
- 最低价
- 138.91
- 最高价
- 140.65
- 交易量
- 3.009 K
- 日变化
- 0.41%
- 月变化
- 0.79%
- 6个月变化
- 20.52%
- 年变化
- 0.00%
