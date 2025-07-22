QuotesSections
Currencies / GPC
Back to US Stock Market

GPC: Genuine Parts Company

139.41 USD 0.36 (0.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPC exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.26 and at a high of 140.65.

Follow Genuine Parts Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GPC News

Daily Range
139.26 140.65
Year Range
104.01 144.23
Previous Close
139.05
Open
139.67
Bid
139.41
Ask
139.71
Low
139.26
High
140.65
Volume
865
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
0.64%
6 Months Change
20.34%
Year Change
-0.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%