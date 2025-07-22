Currencies / GPC
GPC: Genuine Parts Company
139.41 USD 0.36 (0.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GPC exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.26 and at a high of 140.65.
Follow Genuine Parts Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
139.26 140.65
Year Range
104.01 144.23
- Previous Close
- 139.05
- Open
- 139.67
- Bid
- 139.41
- Ask
- 139.71
- Low
- 139.26
- High
- 140.65
- Volume
- 865
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.34%
- Year Change
- -0.15%
