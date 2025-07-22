Divisas / GPC
GPC: Genuine Parts Company
139.25 USD 0.37 (0.27%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GPC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 139.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 142.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Genuine Parts Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
139.05 142.11
Rango anual
104.01 144.23
- Cierres anteriores
- 139.62
- Open
- 139.88
- Bid
- 139.25
- Ask
- 139.55
- Low
- 139.05
- High
- 142.11
- Volumen
- 2.444 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 20.20%
- Cambio anual
- -0.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B