GPC: Genuine Parts Company

139.25 USD 0.37 (0.27%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GPC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 139.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 142.11.

Rango diario
139.05 142.11
Rango anual
104.01 144.23
Cierres anteriores
139.62
Open
139.88
Bid
139.25
Ask
139.55
Low
139.05
High
142.11
Volumen
2.444 K
Cambio diario
-0.27%
Cambio mensual
0.53%
Cambio a 6 meses
20.20%
Cambio anual
-0.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B