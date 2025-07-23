QuotazioniSezioni
GPC
GPC: Genuine Parts Company

137.33 USD 0.60 (0.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GPC ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 136.67 e ad un massimo di 138.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Genuine Parts Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
136.67 138.23
Intervallo Annuale
104.01 144.23
Chiusura Precedente
137.93
Apertura
138.20
Bid
137.33
Ask
137.63
Minimo
136.67
Massimo
138.23
Volume
1.093 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.44%
Variazione Mensile
-0.86%
Variazione Semestrale
18.54%
Variazione Annuale
-1.64%
