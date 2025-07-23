Valute / GPC
GPC: Genuine Parts Company
137.33 USD 0.60 (0.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GPC ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 136.67 e ad un massimo di 138.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Genuine Parts Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
136.67 138.23
Intervallo Annuale
104.01 144.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 137.93
- Apertura
- 138.20
- Bid
- 137.33
- Ask
- 137.63
- Minimo
- 136.67
- Massimo
- 138.23
- Volume
- 1.093 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.64%
20 settembre, sabato