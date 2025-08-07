通貨 / G
G: Genpact Limited
41.29 USD 0.50 (1.20%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Gの今日の為替レートは、-1.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.19の安値と42.05の高値で取引されました。
Genpact Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
41.19 42.05
1年のレンジ
38.07 56.76
- 以前の終値
- 41.79
- 始値
- 41.91
- 買値
- 41.29
- 買値
- 41.59
- 安値
- 41.19
- 高値
- 42.05
- 出来高
- 2.232 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.72%
- 1年の変化
- 5.30%
