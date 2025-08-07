クォートセクション
通貨 / G
G: Genpact Limited

41.29 USD 0.50 (1.20%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Gの今日の為替レートは、-1.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.19の安値と42.05の高値で取引されました。

Genpact Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.19 42.05
1年のレンジ
38.07 56.76
以前の終値
41.79
始値
41.91
買値
41.29
買値
41.59
安値
41.19
高値
42.05
出来高
2.232 K
1日の変化
-1.20%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.39%
6ヶ月の変化
-17.72%
1年の変化
5.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K