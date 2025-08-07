Currencies / G
G: Genpact Limited
41.41 USD 0.70 (1.66%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
G exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.41 and at a high of 41.74.
Follow Genpact Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
G News
Daily Range
41.41 41.74
Year Range
38.07 56.76
- Previous Close
- 42.11
- Open
- 41.63
- Bid
- 41.41
- Ask
- 41.71
- Low
- 41.41
- High
- 41.74
- Volume
- 948
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- -8.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.48%
- Year Change
- 5.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%