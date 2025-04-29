通貨 / FRST
FRST: Primis Financial Corp
11.13 USD 0.40 (3.73%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FRSTの今日の為替レートは、3.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.79の安値と11.14の高値で取引されました。
Primis Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRST News
- Primis financial director Johnson buys $19,998 in shares
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Associated Cap Gr (NYSE:AC), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- Primis financial director Garrett buys $25,029 in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Primis Financial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Primis Financial Q2 2025 slides: Progress toward ROA goals with specialized growth
- Primis Financial earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- U.S. Bank Stocks Underperform Broader Markets In June
- Primis Financial Corp. amends board structure and adopts incentive plan
- Primis Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative to Power Operations for SBA and Commercial Lending
- Primis Financial to sell portion of Panacea stake for $22 million
- This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- Primis Financial misses Q1 earnings estimates, shares fall
1日のレンジ
10.79 11.14
1年のレンジ
7.58 12.95
- 以前の終値
- 10.73
- 始値
- 10.79
- 買値
- 11.13
- 買値
- 11.43
- 安値
- 10.79
- 高値
- 11.14
- 出来高
- 197
- 1日の変化
- 3.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.98%
- 1年の変化
- -7.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K