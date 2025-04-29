货币 / FRST
FRST: Primis Financial Corp
10.75 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FRST汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点10.73和高点11.00进行交易。
关注Primis Financial Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FRST新闻
- Primis financial director Johnson buys $19,998 in shares
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Associated Cap Gr (NYSE:AC), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- Primis financial director Garrett buys $25,029 in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Primis Financial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Primis Financial Q2 2025 slides: Progress toward ROA goals with specialized growth
- Primis Financial earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- U.S. Bank Stocks Underperform Broader Markets In June
- Primis Financial Corp. amends board structure and adopts incentive plan
- Primis Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative to Power Operations for SBA and Commercial Lending
- Primis Financial to sell portion of Panacea stake for $22 million
- This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- Primis Financial misses Q1 earnings estimates, shares fall
日范围
10.73 11.00
年范围
7.58 12.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.71
- 开盘价
- 10.78
- 卖价
- 10.75
- 买价
- 11.05
- 最低价
- 10.73
- 最高价
- 11.00
- 交易量
- 224
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- -4.44%
- 6个月变化
- 11.05%
- 年变化
- -10.57%
