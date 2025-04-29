Currencies / FRST
FRST: Primis Financial Corp
10.71 USD 0.28 (2.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FRST exchange rate has changed by -2.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.68 and at a high of 10.94.
Follow Primis Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRST News
- Primis financial director Johnson buys $19,998 in shares
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Associated Cap Gr (NYSE:AC), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- Primis financial director Garrett buys $25,029 in shares
- Earnings call transcript: Primis Financial Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast
- Primis Financial Q2 2025 slides: Progress toward ROA goals with specialized growth
- Primis Financial earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3 - Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- U.S. Bank Stocks Underperform Broader Markets In June
- Primis Financial Corp. amends board structure and adopts incentive plan
- Primis Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative to Power Operations for SBA and Commercial Lending
- Primis Financial to sell portion of Panacea stake for $22 million
- This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday - NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST)
- Primis Financial misses Q1 earnings estimates, shares fall
Daily Range
10.68 10.94
Year Range
7.58 12.95
- Previous Close
- 10.99
- Open
- 10.90
- Bid
- 10.71
- Ask
- 11.01
- Low
- 10.68
- High
- 10.94
- Volume
- 189
- Daily Change
- -2.55%
- Month Change
- -4.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.64%
- Year Change
- -10.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%