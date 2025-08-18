通貨 / DVN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DVN: Devon Energy Corporation
35.00 USD 0.42 (1.19%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DVNの今日の為替レートは、-1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.73の安値と35.55の高値で取引されました。
Devon Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DVN News
- Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- Devon Energy: Integrating Grayson Mill Acquisition But Affected By Low Natural Gas Prices
- Devon Energy (DVN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Can DVN's Free Cash Flow Generation Result in Sustainable Growth?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Devon Energy stock price target raised to $46 from $45 at Raymond James
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Can Devon Energy Unlock Value Through Strategic Debt Reduction?
- Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025
- DVN Outperforms Industry in a Month: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: MSTY, Devon Energy, D-Wave Quantum, OMAH, And More
- WaterBridge Infrastructure Launches IPO For Oil And Gas Water Management Growth (WBI)
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- This Devon Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ), Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)
- Devon Energy: The Best Opportunity In US Oil Today That I'm Buying (NYSE:DVN)
- Devon Energy: Mispriced Upstream Play For Deep Value Investors (NYSE:DVN)
- Devon Energy: Strong Acquisitions, Economic Headwinds, Hold On (NYSE:DVN)
- Devon Energy Stock: Maintaining Free Cash Flow Despite The Decline In Oil (NYSE:DVN)
- Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- Can Domestic Assets Continue to Drive Long-Term Growth for Occidental?
1日のレンジ
34.73 35.55
1年のレンジ
25.89 43.30
- 以前の終値
- 35.42
- 始値
- 35.55
- 買値
- 35.00
- 買値
- 35.30
- 安値
- 34.73
- 高値
- 35.55
- 出来高
- 6.959 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.67%
- 1年の変化
- -9.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K