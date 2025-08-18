クォートセクション
通貨 / DVN
DVN: Devon Energy Corporation

35.00 USD 0.42 (1.19%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DVNの今日の為替レートは、-1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.73の安値と35.55の高値で取引されました。

Devon Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.73 35.55
1年のレンジ
25.89 43.30
以前の終値
35.42
始値
35.55
買値
35.00
買値
35.30
安値
34.73
高値
35.55
出来高
6.959 K
1日の変化
-1.19%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.78%
6ヶ月の変化
-6.67%
1年の変化
-9.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K