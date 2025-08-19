Valute / DVN
DVN: Devon Energy Corporation
33.96 USD 1.04 (2.97%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DVN ha avuto una variazione del -2.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.92 e ad un massimo di 34.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Devon Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DVN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.92 34.80
Intervallo Annuale
25.89 43.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.00
- Apertura
- 34.79
- Bid
- 33.96
- Ask
- 34.26
- Minimo
- 33.92
- Massimo
- 34.80
- Volume
- 9.987 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.36%
20 settembre, sabato