货币 / DVN
DVN: Devon Energy Corporation
34.96 USD 1.19 (3.52%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DVN汇率已更改3.52%。当日，交易品种以低点33.89和高点35.12进行交易。
关注Devon Energy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DVN新闻
日范围
33.89 35.12
年范围
25.89 43.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.77
- 开盘价
- 34.02
- 卖价
- 34.96
- 买价
- 35.26
- 最低价
- 33.89
- 最高价
- 35.12
- 交易量
- 11.073 K
- 日变化
- 3.52%
- 月变化
- -2.89%
- 6个月变化
- -6.77%
- 年变化
- -9.78%
