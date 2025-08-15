Moedas / DVN
DVN: Devon Energy Corporation
35.28 USD 0.14 (0.40%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DVN para hoje mudou para -0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.17 e o mais alto foi 35.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Devon Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
35.17 35.55
Faixa anual
25.89 43.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.42
- Open
- 35.55
- Bid
- 35.28
- Ask
- 35.58
- Low
- 35.17
- High
- 35.55
- Volume
- 362
- Mudança diária
- -0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.92%
- Mudança anual
- -8.95%
