Currencies / DVN
DVN: Devon Energy Corporation
34.84 USD 1.07 (3.17%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DVN exchange rate has changed by 3.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.89 and at a high of 34.92.
Follow Devon Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DVN News
Daily Range
33.89 34.92
Year Range
25.89 43.30
- Previous Close
- 33.77
- Open
- 34.02
- Bid
- 34.84
- Ask
- 35.14
- Low
- 33.89
- High
- 34.92
- Volume
- 4.856 K
- Daily Change
- 3.17%
- Month Change
- -3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.09%
- Year Change
- -10.09%
