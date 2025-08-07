クォートセクション
通貨 / CORN
株に戻る

CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV

17.78 USD 0.09 (0.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CORNの価格は、本日-0.50%変化しました。日中は、17.74USDの安値と17.85USDの高値で取引されました。

トウモロコシ先物ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CORN News

1日のレンジ
17.74 17.85
1年のレンジ
16.66 20.68
以前の終値
17.87
始値
17.82
買値
17.78
買値
18.08
安値
17.74
高値
17.85
出来高
110
1日の変化
-0.50%
1ヶ月の変化
1.54%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.07%
1年の変化
-4.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K