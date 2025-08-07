通貨 / CORN
CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV
17.78 USD 0.09 (0.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CORNの価格は、本日-0.50%変化しました。日中は、17.74USDの安値と17.85USDの高値で取引されました。
トウモロコシ先物ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CORN News
1日のレンジ
17.74 17.85
1年のレンジ
16.66 20.68
- 以前の終値
- 17.87
- 始値
- 17.82
- 買値
- 17.78
- 買値
- 18.08
- 安値
- 17.74
- 高値
- 17.85
- 出来高
- 110
- 1日の変化
- -0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.07%
- 1年の変化
- -4.00%
