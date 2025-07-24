Currencies / CORN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV
17.96 USD 0.17 (0.96%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CORN price has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 17.86 USD and at a high of 18.00 USD.
Follow Corn futures dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CORN News
- Corn Rallies on Friday Despite Increased Production Estimate
- The Commodities Feed: IEA Expects Record Oil Glut Next Year
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Commodities: Gold Hits Another Record High
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Corn Slip into Friday’s Close
- BofA model favors gasoline and gold, underweights Brent in latest commodity outlook
- While Corn Yield Expectations Trend Higher, Weather Remains A Key Factor
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Corn Rally Double Digits into the Long Weekend
- Fed chair powell speech takes center stage on friday
- Commodities: Oil Lower On Prospects Of A Zelensky-Putin Meeting
- Petrobras favors corn over cane for ethanol, may exclude Raizen, sources say
- Why Grains And Oilseed Options Are Trending Shorter Term
- Banco do Brasil facing record agribusiness default levels, CEO says
- Corn futures tumble following WASDE report
- Corn Gains Pushing to Monday’s Midday
- Commodities: Oil Falls Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meeting
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC positions data due Friday
- ADM Q2 2025 slides: profits down 10%, company tightens full-year outlook
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- Durable goods orders take center stage in Friday’s economic lineup
Daily Range
17.86 18.00
Year Range
16.66 20.68
- Previous Close
- 17.79
- Open
- 17.89
- Bid
- 17.96
- Ask
- 18.26
- Low
- 17.86
- High
- 18.00
- Volume
- 196
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 2.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.11%
- Year Change
- -3.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%