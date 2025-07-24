QuotesSections
Currencies / CORN
Back to US Stock Market

CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV

17.96 USD 0.17 (0.96%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CORN price has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 17.86 USD and at a high of 18.00 USD.

Follow Corn futures dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CORN News

Daily Range
17.86 18.00
Year Range
16.66 20.68
Previous Close
17.79
Open
17.89
Bid
17.96
Ask
18.26
Low
17.86
High
18.00
Volume
196
Daily Change
0.96%
Month Change
2.57%
6 Months Change
-4.11%
Year Change
-3.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%