货币 / CORN
CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV
17.88 USD 0.08 (0.45%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CORN价格已更改-0.45%。当日，以低点17.84 USD和高点18.02 USD进行交易。
关注玉米期货动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.84 18.02
年范围
16.66 20.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.96
- 开盘价
- 17.98
- 卖价
- 17.88
- 买价
- 18.18
- 最低价
- 17.84
- 最高价
- 18.02
- 交易量
- 83
- 日变化
- -0.45%
- 月变化
- 2.11%
- 6个月变化
- -4.54%
- 年变化
- -3.46%
