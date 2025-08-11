QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CORN
Tornare a Azioni

CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV

17.70 USD 0.08 (0.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di CORN ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.67 USD e ad un massimo di 17.88 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Futures sul mais. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CORN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.67 17.88
Intervallo Annuale
16.66 20.68
Chiusura Precedente
17.78
Apertura
17.79
Bid
17.70
Ask
18.00
Minimo
17.67
Massimo
17.88
Volume
53
Variazione giornaliera
-0.45%
Variazione Mensile
1.09%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.50%
Variazione Annuale
-4.43%
21 settembre, domenica