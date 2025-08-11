Valute / CORN
CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV
17.70 USD 0.08 (0.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di CORN ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.67 USD e ad un massimo di 17.88 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Futures sul mais. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CORN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.67 17.88
Intervallo Annuale
16.66 20.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.78
- Apertura
- 17.79
- Bid
- 17.70
- Ask
- 18.00
- Minimo
- 17.67
- Massimo
- 17.88
- Volume
- 53
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.43%
21 settembre, domenica