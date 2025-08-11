Il prezzo di CORN ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.67 USD e ad un massimo di 17.88 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Futures sul mais. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.