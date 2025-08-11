시세섹션
통화 / CORN
CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV

17.70 USD 0.08 (0.45%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CORN 가격이 당일 -0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 17.67 USD와 고가 17.88 USD로 거래되었습니다

옥수수 선물 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

CORN News

일일 변동 비율
17.67 17.88
년간 변동
16.66 20.68
이전 종가
17.78
시가
17.79
Bid
17.70
Ask
18.00
저가
17.67
고가
17.88
볼륨
53
일일 변동
-0.45%
월 변동
1.09%
6개월 변동
-5.50%
년간 변동율
-4.43%
20 9월, 토요일