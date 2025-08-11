통화 / CORN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CORN: Teucrium Corn Fund ETV
17.70 USD 0.08 (0.45%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CORN 가격이 당일 -0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 17.67 USD와 고가 17.88 USD로 거래되었습니다
옥수수 선물 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CORN News
- U.S. Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
- Corn Turns Back Higher on Tuesday
- Corn Pulls Back on Monday, Ignoring Export Business
- Corn Pulling Back on Monday Despite Export Business
- Corn Rallies on Friday Despite Increased Production Estimate
- The Commodities Feed: IEA Expects Record Oil Glut Next Year
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Commodities: Gold Hits Another Record High
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Corn Slip into Friday’s Close
- BofA model favors gasoline and gold, underweights Brent in latest commodity outlook
- While Corn Yield Expectations Trend Higher, Weather Remains A Key Factor
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Corn Rally Double Digits into the Long Weekend
- Fed chair powell speech takes center stage on friday
- Commodities: Oil Lower On Prospects Of A Zelensky-Putin Meeting
- Petrobras favors corn over cane for ethanol, may exclude Raizen, sources say
- Why Grains And Oilseed Options Are Trending Shorter Term
- Banco do Brasil facing record agribusiness default levels, CEO says
- Corn futures tumble following WASDE report
- Corn Gains Pushing to Monday’s Midday
- Commodities: Oil Falls Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meeting
일일 변동 비율
17.67 17.88
년간 변동
16.66 20.68
- 이전 종가
- 17.78
- 시가
- 17.79
- Bid
- 17.70
- Ask
- 18.00
- 저가
- 17.67
- 고가
- 17.88
- 볼륨
- 53
- 일일 변동
- -0.45%
- 월 변동
- 1.09%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.43%
20 9월, 토요일