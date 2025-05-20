通貨 / CELU
CELU: Celularity Inc - Class A
2.19 USD 0.04 (1.86%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CELUの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.14の安値と2.30の高値で取引されました。
Celularity Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CELU News
- Celularity stock rating upgraded to Buy by WBB Securities on CMS reimbursement changes
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Celularity retires all senior secured debt in restructuring deal
- Celularity stock falls after CFO David Beers terminated
- # Celularity terminates CFO, appoints interim replacement
- Celularity Announces Publication Advancing Ocular Surface Reconstruction with Tri-Layer Amniotic Membrane Technology
- Celularity Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Form 10-Q
- Celularity extends debt maturity, issues stock to YA II PN
1日のレンジ
2.14 2.30
1年のレンジ
1.00 5.22
- 以前の終値
- 2.15
- 始値
- 2.19
- 買値
- 2.19
- 買値
- 2.49
- 安値
- 2.14
- 高値
- 2.30
- 出来高
- 200
- 1日の変化
- 1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -29.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.36%
- 1年の変化
- -23.16%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K