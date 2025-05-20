통화 / CELU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CELU: Celularity Inc - Class A
2.22 USD 0.03 (1.37%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CELU 환율이 오늘 1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.15이고 고가는 2.30이었습니다.
Celularity Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CELU News
- Celularity stock rating upgraded to Buy by WBB Securities on CMS reimbursement changes
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Celularity retires all senior secured debt in restructuring deal
- Celularity stock falls after CFO David Beers terminated
- # Celularity terminates CFO, appoints interim replacement
- Celularity Announces Publication Advancing Ocular Surface Reconstruction with Tri-Layer Amniotic Membrane Technology
- Celularity Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Form 10-Q
- Celularity extends debt maturity, issues stock to YA II PN
일일 변동 비율
2.15 2.30
년간 변동
1.00 5.22
- 이전 종가
- 2.19
- 시가
- 2.19
- Bid
- 2.22
- Ask
- 2.52
- 저가
- 2.15
- 고가
- 2.30
- 볼륨
- 221
- 일일 변동
- 1.37%
- 월 변동
- -28.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.11%
20 9월, 토요일