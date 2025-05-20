Currencies / CELU
CELU: Celularity Inc - Class A
2.15 USD 0.04 (1.83%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CELU exchange rate has changed by -1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.06 and at a high of 2.28.
Follow Celularity Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CELU News
- Celularity stock rating upgraded to Buy by WBB Securities on CMS reimbursement changes
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Celularity retires all senior secured debt in restructuring deal
- Celularity stock falls after CFO David Beers terminated
- # Celularity terminates CFO, appoints interim replacement
- Celularity Announces Publication Advancing Ocular Surface Reconstruction with Tri-Layer Amniotic Membrane Technology
- Celularity Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Form 10-Q
- Celularity extends debt maturity, issues stock to YA II PN
Daily Range
2.06 2.28
Year Range
1.00 5.22
- Previous Close
- 2.19
- Open
- 2.15
- Bid
- 2.15
- Ask
- 2.45
- Low
- 2.06
- High
- 2.28
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- -1.83%
- Month Change
- -30.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.98%
- Year Change
- -24.56%
