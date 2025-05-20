货币 / CELU
CELU: Celularity Inc - Class A
2.15 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CELU汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点2.11和高点2.30进行交易。
关注Celularity Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CELU新闻
- Celularity stock rating upgraded to Buy by WBB Securities on CMS reimbursement changes
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Signet Jewelers Earnings Top Views - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Celularity retires all senior secured debt in restructuring deal
- Celularity stock falls after CFO David Beers terminated
- # Celularity terminates CFO, appoints interim replacement
- Celularity Announces Publication Advancing Ocular Surface Reconstruction with Tri-Layer Amniotic Membrane Technology
- Celularity Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Form 10-Q
- Celularity extends debt maturity, issues stock to YA II PN
日范围
2.11 2.30
年范围
1.00 5.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.15
- 开盘价
- 2.13
- 卖价
- 2.15
- 买价
- 2.45
- 最低价
- 2.11
- 最高价
- 2.30
- 交易量
- 326
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -30.65%
- 6个月变化
- 27.98%
- 年变化
- -24.56%
