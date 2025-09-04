通貨 / CELH
CELH: Celsius Holdings Inc
55.19 USD 1.15 (2.04%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CELHの今日の為替レートは、-2.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.11の安値と56.70の高値で取引されました。
Celsius Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
55.11 56.70
1年のレンジ
21.10 63.50
- 以前の終値
- 56.34
- 始値
- 55.91
- 買値
- 55.19
- 買値
- 55.49
- 安値
- 55.11
- 高値
- 56.70
- 出来高
- 12.261 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 53.09%
- 1年の変化
- 75.10%
